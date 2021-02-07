First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.77

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $21.95. First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 281,401 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Omega Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,449,000. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its position in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 619,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,791,000 after purchasing an additional 232,984 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,278,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,808,000 after acquiring an additional 162,664 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,121,000. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 148,781 shares during the period.

