First Trust Advisors LP Sells 2,254,553 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,705,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,254,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $151,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 130.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 25,593,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,882,000 after buying an additional 14,480,352 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 73.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,931,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,728,000 after buying an additional 4,635,958 shares in the last quarter. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd bought a new position in Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,092,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 228.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,520,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,782,000 after buying an additional 1,753,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,204,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,560,000 after buying an additional 565,380 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $58,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,485 over the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

Shares of PSTG opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.80. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.26 million. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

