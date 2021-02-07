First Trust Advisors LP Has $138.17 Million Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 406,432 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 3.84% of MicroStrategy worth $138,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 35.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,249,000. Triangle Securities Wealth Management acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 68.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MSTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BWS Financial dropped coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MicroStrategy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.17.

In related news, EVP Timothy Edwin Lang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.78, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.47, for a total value of $219,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,350 shares of company stock valued at $41,695,681. 26.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSTR opened at $806.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $806.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,716.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $492.38 and a 200-day moving average of $256.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

