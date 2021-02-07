First Trust Advisors LP Has $127.10 Million Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,061,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,246 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $127,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $62.58 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $80.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

