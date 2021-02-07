First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 296,913 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $192,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,988 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,295 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. 140166 upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $74.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $86,375.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock worth $828,293 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

