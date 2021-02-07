First Pacific Financial Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC opened at $43.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $50.54.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

