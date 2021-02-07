First Pacific Financial Makes New $533,000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 46,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Albar Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 56,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 221.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 168,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,742 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.86.

PH opened at $279.47 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $93.00 and a twelve month high of $293.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day moving average of $235.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.62%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total value of $966,312.96. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock worth $3,511,445 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

