First Pacific Financial Invests $514,000 in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Pacific Financial bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,460,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,039,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,056 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.82.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $163.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

