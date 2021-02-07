First Pacific Financial Has $231,000 Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Pacific Financial trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,079 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $32.56 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $134.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.00, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

