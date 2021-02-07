First Pacific Financial Buys New Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $98.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 70.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.46. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.62 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,782 shares of company stock worth $4,388,566. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

