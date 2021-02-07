First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a buy rating and set a $19.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.44.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.84. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $25.89 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 156.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

