First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of FCRD stock opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.63. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 161.21%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

