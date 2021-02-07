Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (FTT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) (TSE:FTT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) to post earnings of C$0.35 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:FTT opened at C$28.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.30. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.59 and a 12-month high of C$30.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.49.

FTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$27.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. CIBC upgraded Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$33.00 target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) from C$24.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International Inc. (FTT.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$30.78.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

