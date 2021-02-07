Financial Review: Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) versus MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Cemtrex alerts:

0.7% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of MICT shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cemtrex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of MICT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cemtrex and MICT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cemtrex $43.52 million 0.81 -$9.93 million N/A N/A MICT $480,000.00 328.62 -$4.22 million N/A N/A

MICT has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cemtrex.

Volatility and Risk

Cemtrex has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MICT has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cemtrex and MICT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cemtrex -22.83% -32.16% -16.04% MICT N/A -128.29% -67.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cemtrex and MICT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cemtrex 0 0 1 0 3.00 MICT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cemtrex presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.49%. MICT has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 160.87%. Given MICT’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MICT is more favorable than Cemtrex.

Summary

MICT beats Cemtrex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications. This segment also offers browser-based video monitoring systems and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly; installs high precision equipment in various industrial markets comprising automotive, printing and graphics, industrial automation, packaging, chemicals and others; and provides maintenance and contracting solutions for the machinery, packaging, printing, chemical, and other manufacturing markets. The company was formerly known as Diversified American Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Cemtrex, Inc. in December 2004. Cemtrex, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

About MICT

MICT, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing and video telematics devices. Its products comprise tablets, on-board-computers, and dash cams that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for various work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions. The company's portable tablets enhance workforce productivity by offering computing power and communication capabilities that provide fleet operators with visibility into vehicle location, fuel usage, speed, and mileage; and manage the drivers in various aspects, such as driver identification and behavior, reporting hours worked, customer/organization working procedures and protocols, route management and navigation based on tasks and time schedule. It also provides SmartHub, which offers consumers with services, such as driver recognition, identifying and preventing driver fatigue, recognizing driver behavior, preventive maintenance, fuel efficiency, and a driver assistance system; and a platform to offer services, such as Hours of Service for third party telematics service providers. The company's products are used in and/or targeted to a range of mobile resource management industry sectors, including haulage and distribution, public transportation, construction, and public safety services. It primarily serves application service providers, and solution providers specializing in the mobile resource management markets in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Micronet Enertec Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to MICT, Inc. in July 2018. MICT, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.