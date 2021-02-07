Financial Contrast: Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Destination XL Group and Ross Stores, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Ross Stores 0 4 19 0 2.83

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 334.78%. Ross Stores has a consensus target price of $113.09, suggesting a potential downside of 4.74%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than Ross Stores.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Destination XL Group and Ross Stores’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $474.04 million 0.09 -$7.80 million N/A N/A Ross Stores $16.04 billion 2.64 $1.66 billion $4.58 25.92

Ross Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Destination XL Group.

Volatility and Risk

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ross Stores has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Destination XL Group and Ross Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group -16.29% -142.59% -8.29% Ross Stores 2.39% 22.57% 6.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Ross Stores shares are held by institutional investors. 29.1% of Destination XL Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Ross Stores shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ross Stores beats Destination XL Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing. It also provides sportswear and loungewear, jeanswear, dress shirts, neckwear, tailored-related separates, blazers, dress slacks, vintage-screen T-shirts and wovens, camp shirts, printed woven shirts, and relaxed island-inspired pants under various private labels. In addition, it is involved in the development and wholesale distribution of apparel to retailers. The company offers its products under the Destination XL, DXL, DXL Men's Apparel, DXL outlets, Casual Male XL, Casual Male XL outlets, and Rochester Clothing brands. As of August 1, 2020, it operated 228 DXL retail stores, 17 DXL outlet stores, 49 Casual Male XL retail stores, and 23 Casual Male XL outlet stores; and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. The company was formerly known as Casual Male Retail Group, Inc. and changed its name to Destination XL Group, Inc. in February 2013. Destination XL Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income. As of October 21, 2020, it operated approximately 1,800 off-price apparel and home fashion stores in 39 states, the District of Columbia, and Guam. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Dublin, California.

