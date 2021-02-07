Financial Comparison: Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) vs. Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI)

Superconductor Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCON) and Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Superconductor Technologies and Motorola Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superconductor Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorola Solutions 0 3 13 0 2.81

Motorola Solutions has a consensus price target of $160.64, suggesting a potential downside of 11.78%. Given Motorola Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Motorola Solutions is more favorable than Superconductor Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Superconductor Technologies has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorola Solutions has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Motorola Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superconductor Technologies $550,000.00 9.17 -$9.23 million N/A N/A Motorola Solutions $7.89 billion 3.91 $868.00 million $7.44 24.47

Motorola Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Superconductor Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Superconductor Technologies and Motorola Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superconductor Technologies N/A -199.09% -153.32% Motorola Solutions 10.39% -158.99% 11.97%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.6% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Superconductor Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Motorola Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Motorola Solutions beats Superconductor Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is also involved in developing conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. Its products include two-way portable and vehicle-mounted radios, accessories, software features, and upgrades; video cameras; radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, and repeaters; and video analytics, network video management hardware and software, and access control solutions. The Services segment provides repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services. This segment also offers monitoring, software updates, and cybersecurity services; and public safety and enterprise command center software suite, unified communications applications, and video software solutions. It serves for government, public safety, and commercial communication networks. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

