Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,515 Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 70.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 143,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 59,500 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Macy’s by 37.0% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,244,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 875,480 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Conning Inc. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE M opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

