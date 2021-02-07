Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $35,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Linde by 450.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in Linde by 3.1% during the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 14,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. HSBC raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.00.

In related news, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,964,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $257.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $274.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.99.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.45%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.