Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $33,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 224.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 841.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $87.97.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Desjardin sold 4,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,518,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 211,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total transaction of $16,450,679.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,362 shares in the company, valued at $83,837,836.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 339,599 shares of company stock worth $25,868,081 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing of medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), polymyalgia rheumatic, systemic lupus erythematosus, and various other indications; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

