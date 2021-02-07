Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $31,000 in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 24,575 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 424,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $877,000.

A stock opened at $123.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on A shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $258,107.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,701.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,776 shares of company stock valued at $15,088,808.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

