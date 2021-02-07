Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $27,000 in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 255 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,258,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,019,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028,581 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6,679.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,163.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,551,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,547 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 142.8% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,200,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,999,000 after acquiring an additional 705,926 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 48.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,046,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339,114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David G. Fubini sold 6,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total value of $681,770.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,671.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS stock opened at $106.76 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.31.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

