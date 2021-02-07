Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Acquires New Shares in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 249 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 2,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,358,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,308 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,048,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 254.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 522,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,947,000 after purchasing an additional 375,107 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in AMETEK by 18.7% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,167,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,400,000 after buying an additional 341,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AMETEK by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,875,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $486,970,000 after buying an additional 277,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.45.

AME opened at $117.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.69. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $125.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $737,132.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 166,344 shares of company stock valued at $19,650,260. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.