Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $212,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTEK. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

TTEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.83.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 59,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $7,315,701.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,904,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Mark A. Rynning sold 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total transaction of $175,058.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,619.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 205,639 shares of company stock valued at $25,297,810. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.61 and a fifty-two week high of $143.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

