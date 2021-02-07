Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys Shares of 2,093 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $107.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.12.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

