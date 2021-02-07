Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL) Shares Up 11.8%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) shot up 11.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 66,828 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 35,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

About Fearless Films (OTCMKTS:FERL)

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

