Faceter Price Down 4% Over Last 7 Days (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Faceter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Faceter has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $234,583.97 and approximately $51.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Faceter Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

