Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fabrinet provides precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of complex products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers and sensors. The Company offers a broad range of advanced optical capabilities across the entire manufacturing process, including process engineering, design for manufacturability, supply chain management, manufacturing, final assembly and test. Fabrinet manufactures, assembles, and tests products for customers at its main manufacturing facilities in Bangkok, Thailand. The Company designs and manufactures its own bulk optical materials and components at its facilities in Fuzhou, the People’s Republic of China, and New Jersey, USA. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on FN. Scotiabank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.78.

NYSE:FN opened at $89.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $604,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,148.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,341 shares of company stock worth $1,230,579. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 14,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fabrinet by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fabrinet by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

