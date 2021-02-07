Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

EXPGY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXPGY opened at $36.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.51. Experian has a 52-week low of $21.46 and a 52-week high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

