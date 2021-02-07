Expanse (EXP) Price Tops $0.0656 on Major Exchanges

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0656 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $56,886.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,984.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.89 or 0.04126958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 52.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.57 or 0.00388785 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.01144015 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.34 or 0.00470281 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $151.32 or 0.00388155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00237569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00021237 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

