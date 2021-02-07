Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 63.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Yale University bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,057,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in DocuSign by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total value of $1,304,246.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 214,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,244,959.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 396,183 shares of company stock valued at $91,200,210. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.47.

DOCU stock opened at $250.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $240.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.36. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.88 and a fifty-two week high of $290.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of -212.18 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.33 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.