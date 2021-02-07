Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 878 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

