Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 566 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $154.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,003,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder (Jersey) Slp Yucca sold 35,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $3,154,371.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,318,627 shares of company stock valued at $230,171,094. Company insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

