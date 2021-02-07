Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 22,800 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $129.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.78.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total value of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,803 shares of company stock worth $14,438,533. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

