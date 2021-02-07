Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 47 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 97.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 21,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Align Technology by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,601,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Align Technology by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 15,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.71.

Align Technology stock opened at $620.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $542.93 and a 200 day moving average of $416.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.88 and a 12-month high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

