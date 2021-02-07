Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,731,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Stephens raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,492.32.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total value of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,083 shares of company stock valued at $69,777,062. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,506.88 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.00 and a 12-month high of $1,553.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,427.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,303.01. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a PE ratio of 180.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

