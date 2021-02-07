Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after purchasing an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 850.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

