Everex Market Capitalization Reaches $10.75 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last seven days, Everex has traded 39.7% higher against the dollar. Everex has a total market cap of $10.75 million and $3.82 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00063408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.68 or 0.01171978 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.51 or 0.06449149 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00052148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022780 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015262 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

