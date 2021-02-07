Evedo Price Reaches $0.24 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Evedo coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Evedo has traded 234% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and approximately $7.70 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00063548 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.55 or 0.01145337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,422.49 or 0.06326754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00017199 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00033194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

