Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Etsy were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 54.1% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, Director Melissa Reiff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 26,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.35, for a total value of $3,461,597.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,881,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 115,412 shares of company stock valued at $16,633,232 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $231.12 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $239.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.43 and a 200-day moving average of $147.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

See Also: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.