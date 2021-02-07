Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Down 6.7%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.71 and last traded at $7.72. 654,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 504,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.27.

The stock has a market cap of $109.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get Esports Entertainment Group alerts:

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Esports Entertainment Group stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Esports Entertainment Group worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Esports Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esports Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.