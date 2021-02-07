Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Amgen Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Amgen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $18.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $18.51. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Amgen’s FY2024 earnings at $20.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $22.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.39.

AMGN stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen has a 52-week low of $177.05 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.83.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $2,924,216 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

