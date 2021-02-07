Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Transcat, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Transcat in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan now expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Transcat from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Transcat from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

TRNS opened at $43.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.71 million, a PE ratio of 47.25, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.70. Transcat has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.28.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $44.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.34 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 9,016 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $284,094.16. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $71,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,046,743.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,416 shares of company stock worth $686,994 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcat in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Transcat during the third quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Transcat by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 547,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 47,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

