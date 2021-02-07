Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tenable Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tenable in a research report issued on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst A. Nowinski expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TENB. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $43.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.92.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.37. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.81 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $552,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after buying an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Tenable by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

