Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harley-Davidson, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOG)

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) – KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.58). Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $33.69 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Harley-Davidson news, CFO John A. Olin sold 92,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $3,169,468.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,704,393.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

