EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 228.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.8% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. VTB Capital upgraded EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $377.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.97 and a 52-week high of $379.62. The company has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 69.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.78.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.05, for a total transaction of $433,812.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 10,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $3,403,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,105 shares of company stock worth $10,094,525. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

