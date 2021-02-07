Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $66.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Entegris from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $94.37 on Wednesday. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $38.12 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,499,236.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,473,000 after buying an additional 704,157 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,699,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,338,000 after buying an additional 348,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,433,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,601,000 after buying an additional 572,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after buying an additional 681,533 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

