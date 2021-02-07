Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to announce $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.06. Energy Recovery reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Energy Recovery.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Recovery from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46. Energy Recovery has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $811.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, Director Sherif Foda sold 16,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $199,039.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,039.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 37,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.30, for a total transaction of $535,492.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,318 shares of company stock worth $2,610,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 138,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,556,000 after purchasing an additional 367,324 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 100,752 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter valued at $3,612,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 21.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 44,741 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

