Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) (CVE:CLM) rose 6.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 506,516 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 301,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$26.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.17.

Enduro Metals Co. (CLM.V) Company Profile (CVE:CLM)

Crystal Lake Mining Corporation engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metal resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship properties include L1 and L5 properties located in Emo, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Sierra Iron Ore Corporation and changed its name to Crystal Lake Mining Corporation in July 2016.

