Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) Shares Gap Up to $3.50

Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.50, but opened at $3.80. Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,531,737 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £11.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.29.

About Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. Its principal property is 50% owned the Bolnisi Copper and Gold project that covers an area of over 860 square kilometers located in Georgia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

