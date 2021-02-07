Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) versus ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Head-To-Head Contrast

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 51.44%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than ProMIS Neurosciences.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -436.74% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -163.87% -89.65%

Volatility & Risk

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -$5.57 million N/A N/A Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$50.87 million ($1.34) -2.86

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals beats ProMIS Neurosciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc., a development stage biotech company, discovers and develops precision medicine therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, primarily Alzheimer's disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and Parkinson's disease (PD). Its proprietary target discovery engine is based on the use of two complementary techniques. The company applies its thermodynamic, computational discovery platformÂProMIS and Collective Coordinates to predict novel targets known as disease specific epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Its lead product candidates include PMN310, a monoclonal antibody (mAb); PMN350, a mAb targeting on toxic amyloid beta oligomers (AÃO); and PMN330, a monoclonal antibody targeting toxic prionlike forms of AÃO for AD. The company is also developing therapeutics targeting the neurotoxic form of the tau protein in AD; and superoxide dismutase 1 and TAR-DNA binding protein 43 in ALS, as well as alpha synuclein in PD and Lewy body dementia. The company has a collaboration with BC Neuroimmunology to develop and commercialize proprietary diagnostic assays; and BC Neuroimmunology to develop and offer blood-based diagnostic tests for Alzheimer's diseases. The company was formerly known as Amorfix Life Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. in July 2015. ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

